Rocking Star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit had recently held a naming ceremony for their six-month old daughter wherein the couple named her as Ayra. She was born on December 2. And barely after a couple of days later, Yash has now announced that they are expecting their second child in the most cutest way ever.

Sharing a photo compilation video of his daughter Ayra, Yash sought blessings from his fans on Twitter. The video shows Ayra expressing her happiness to her fans by announcing that her parents are due for baby number two. And while informing her fans, Ayra suddenly starts thinking that she may have to share her toys with her sibling. But she says that she would be happy to make the sacrifice saying, "Swag se karenge uska swagat."

On May 7, Yash had treated his fans with the first pictures of his daughter Ayra and had written, "Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤ Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤ Do shower your love n blessings on her too. [sic]"

And now after the naming ceremony of their daughter Ayra, Yash and Radhika are all set to welcome their second child in the months to come.