The fans of Rocking Star Yash and Radhika Pandit have been curiously looking forward to know the name of their daughter. Well, it will be finally revealed on Sunday, 23 June.

Yes, the naming ceremony of Yash's six-month old daughter is reportedly held as per Hindu customs. "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name.. U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! !! Love, Baby YR. [sic]" Yash tweeted about the name announcement.

The first picture of the baby was unveiled on 7 May on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. There were rumours that the naming ceremony would be held on the same day, but the Rocking Star claimed that it would be revealed in the later date.

"Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤ Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤ Do shower your love n blessings on her too. [sic]" Yash captioned the picture.

There were speculations that Yash and Radhika had zeroed in on the name, Yashika, but the couple denied the reports.

Radhika and Yash had started their acting career with the TV serial, Nandagokul. They also made their debut in films together, with Shashank's Moggina Manasu in 2008. The actors had also worked together in films like Drama, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Santhu Straight Forward.

After being in love for over five years, they tied the knot as per the Brahmins-Gowda customs in 2016. Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed their first baby on 2 December.