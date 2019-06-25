Rocking Star Yash considers actress Sumalatha, who is now the Member of Parliament from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, as his elder sister. His respect and love for her became evident after he relentlessly campaigned for her to ensure her victory in the recently-held General Elections despite coming under a lot of verbal attacks from the rival party.

Yet Yash has not sought blessings for his daughter Ayra from Sumalatha in person. Wondering why? There is a genuine reason behind it as the actor has been waiting to introduce his little angel to the Mandya MP at the right time.

"I have expressed my desire to see two-three times. He told me that he would bring her to met at a proper time. He wanted me to see her after becoming an MP. I am waiting now," she told the media persons. The actress did not attend the naming ceremony of Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter held on Sunday, 23 June.

Sumalatha told the media that Ayra is like her granddaughter and keenly waiting to see her in person.

In the last six to eight months, unexpected turn of events have taken place in Sumalatha's life. It was started with the death of her husband, actor-politician Ambareesh in November. In a matter of months, the actress, who was never into politics, was convinced by her hubby's followers to join politics by contesting from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

After refusing to get a ticket from Congress due to an agreement between its coalition partner JD (S), she decided to contest the election as an independent candidate. Yash and Challenging Star Darshan stood like a pillar of strength for her in the polls as she contested against Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumar.

In the end, Sumalatha emerged victorious and entered the parliament for the first time.

Coming back to Yash and Radhika Pandit's daughter, she was born in December and the couple had the naming ceremony only now. The video from the event can be seen below: