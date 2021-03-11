Challenging Star Darshan's Robert (Roberrt) is the second Kannada big movie to hit the screens in the post-Covid era after Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru. The mega-budget Kannada flick is the second directorial outing of Tharun Sudhir after Chowka.

Asha Bhat has played the female lead in Robert in which Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has enacted the role of a villain. Ravi Kishan, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Vinod Prabhakar, Avinash, Chikkanna and others are part of the cast.

The film has Arjun Janya's music, V Harikrishna's background score, KM Prakash's editing and Sudhakarr S Raj's editing.

Storyline

Darshan and the Robert team have not given away much about the content in the film, which is simultaneously released in Telugu as well. In the interviews, the Challenging Star repeatedly said that it has all the ingredients to keep the audience entertained.

Hype:

The movie has generated a lot of buzz with its posters and the trailer. With no big films released in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Sandalwood cine-goers have been looking forward to watch a good film in theatres and have high hopes on the Darshan-starrer.

Has the film lived up to the expectations? Check out what the viewers are saying about the film:

pranav kumar: Pre interval scenes was outstanding...darshan looks were superb in 2nd half..scenes with tiger Prabhakar Ok handThumbs upThumbs up but story is the main villain !! Can't blame tharun to go with a different story for a star hero #Roberrt

Positives-

@dasadarshan's performance

Many borrowed ideas from other films .Cliches could have been avoided!

Once watchable for BOSS screen Presence!

Siva Ch: Darshan sir one-man show FireFolded hands

Good first half Ok hand

second half avg

bgm no words FireOk hand

better to remove second-half lag scenes Folded handsPensive face

Fans version hit

Normal audience version avg move Thumbs up

suhas™: #Roberrt in one word. It's a Masterpiece from Tarun and one of a best movie in Darshan sir cinima History.... BGM, Art work and sets.... Less usage of VFX.. Can't reveal the story guys...Please do watch in theatre with family and friend... Please Folded hands stop piracy.... Rating 4.25/5

arjun aju offical: Just watched #Roberrt film sir story about friendship , family, action,all big congrats to

Power_Stra_Tends: Negative points enu irlilla #Roberrt movie alli , idhond siktalla nimge , yaradru madli #dboss abhimanigale anta heltira , apa prachara madodakke yarradru madirbodu , eetara nonsense promotions na first stop madi thuu

Rohit Niranjan: #Roberrt - Old wine in old bottle Thumbs down

Sakkappa nim Halae routine revenge kathegalu. It's high time that Darshan chooses quality scripts over ones like these. Predictable to the core.

Disappointing from #TharunSudhir to make this after a good script like #Chowka