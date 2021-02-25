Challenging Star Darshan's meeting with MLA Zameer Ahmed has raised eyebrows in the political circles. The pictures of the actor with the Congress leader have now gone viral.

Zameer Ahmed himself shared the pictures of Darshan paying a visit to his house. "Kannada film industry's popular actor and producer Darshan visited our house," he tweeted and captioned the photos.

Darshan has many friends in political circles. During the elections, he had campaigned for friends, cutting across party lines. He had supported the politicians like Munirathna, PC Mohan and Sumalatha.

Zameer Khan, who quit JD (S) to join Congress, is a close aide of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Darshan had campaigned for Sumalatha against HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the last Loksabha election in the Mandya constituency.

Hence, Darshan paying a visit to Zameer Ahmed's house has raised eyebrows in the political circles.

Zameer's Son Set for Acting Debut

The Congress leader's son Zyed Khan is making his Sandalwood debut with the upcoming flick Banaras, directed by Jayatheertha of Olave Mandara, Beautiful Manasugalu and Bell Bottom fame. Apart from this project, he will be starring in Nagashekhar's upcoming flick.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದ ಖ್ಯಾತ ನಟ, ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕ ದರ್ಶನ್ ತೂಗುದೀಪ್ ಅವರು ಇಂದು ನನ್ನ ನಿವಾಸಕ್ಕೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು. pic.twitter.com/68xjBgbVAA — B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (@BZZameerAhmedK) February 24, 2021

Darshan, Jaggesh's Controversy

Darshan has lent an apology to Jaggesh after the actor's fans confronted him in Mysore for his alleged comments against the Challenging Star. "Jaggesh sir is our senior. We should respect them. Whatever he might have said about me, it does not matter. He is our senior. On behalf of my fans, I fold my hands and apologises to him," he said.

The controversy broke out after alleged audio leaked online where Jaggesh was heard speaking low about Darshan. Navarasa Nayaka had clarified that he had not made any such comment against the Challenging Star.

Darshan's Next Release

Meanwhile, Darshan is prepping up for the release of his next movie Robert. The film will hit the screens on 11 March. The promotions of the film have been kick-started and the audio will be out on 28 February.

It is an action thriller, directed by Tharun Sudhir.