Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha has recovered from Covid-19. She has completed her home quarantine and asymptomatic now. However, she will have to take rest for the next four-six weeks to regain her full strength.

She was tested coronavirus positive in the first week of July. She was one home quarantine for close to three weeks. The Mandya MP has now thanked people and well-wishers for their prayers for her quick recovery.

In the letter, she also has a message to the people who are affected by Covid-19. Check out her complete text below:

With a heart filled with gratitude, I am very pleased and happy to share the news that I have completed my mandatory quarantine period of nearly 3 weeks.. since my initial diagnosis wherein I tested positive for Covid 19 and I can thankfully say that I am asymptomatic now.

However doctors have advised me to rest for the next 4-6 weeks atleast at home, for the body to recover and regain strength fully.I want to thank everyone who kept me in their prayers , thoughts and everyone who reached out to me in this tough period . By the grace of God & my doctor who guided and healed me Dr Sathish , and all my friends , well wishers those who wished me well I have overcome this difficult period and I am Corona free & Covid negative now. I will be looking forward to continue to serve at the very best of my capacity as soon as possible.

Thanks feels like a small word right now to express my feelings of gratitude towards everyone who was concerned and wished me well. Also , want to to add... for all the Covid positive people..you all are warriors ..dont feel guilty or ashamed at all... Being Covid Positive isnt a crime...its a war... Please follow doctors orders and comply with each and every norm at this time. Its a tough war but with positivity and will power we can fight it and win.