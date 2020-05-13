Robert De Niro sure isn't a fan of President Donald Trump and he seems to want the world to know. The legendary actor reportedly, took a shot at the president by saying that Donald 'doesn't care' how many people die from coronavirus.

Apparently, the Oscar-winning actor, is one of Trump's most vociferous critics and has now taken aim at his handling of the health crisis.

The United States has been grappling with the coronavirus crisis with an alarming number of cases. There have also been protests to lift the lockdown which further endangers people.

Reportedly, the United States death toll has reached 82,653 - more than any other country - and nearly 1.4 million people have been infected with coronavirus.

During an appearance on Newsnight, De Niro described the situation at the White House as 'Shakespearean,' saying 'you've got a lunatic saying things that people are trying to dance around.'

'It's appalling. He wants to be re-elected, he doesn't even care how many people die'

Donald Trump's first term as President will soon come to an end. But he is up for re-election soon. His handling of the coronavirus crisis leaves much to be desired.

Not to mention the unemployment rate in the United States is arguably at an all-time high. With millions of jobs being lost during the pandemic.

Donald Trump has been in the news recently for reportedly refusing to wear a mask. He also went viral for his comments on battling the coronavirus by injecting oneself with disinfectant.

Donald Trump will have to rise up to the occasion if he wants to win a second term as President.