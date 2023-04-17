The first word that comes to our mind when we hear Raghu Ram has to be Roadies. The youth reality show has gained a cult status among the younger generations. While Raghu became a nationwide sensation owing to the show, it did come as a shock when he revealed not leaving the show on good terms. In his autobiography, Ram has said joining the show no less than signing a "bonded labour" contract.

The bonded labour contract

In his 2013 autobiography, that has again resurfaced, the Roadie face said that he was forced to sign the contract and the show later just side-lined him. "I told him I never got paid for appearing on Roadies, anyway (I was only paid as an employee of the channel), and that I had equity outside that I wanted to monetize. It was not in the same space as Roadies, so there was no conflict of interest here," Indiatimes mentioned him writing in his autobiography.

The final call

"Furthermore, we were only going to shoot on weekends when channel was shut, so I would not be taking any time away from my work. I could see no problem with this arrangement. Ashish heard me out, then said, 'No, bro, this doesn't work for the channel.' I was very hurt, but all I said was, 'Well, bro, in that case, the channel doesn't work for me,'" he went on to add.

Raghu revealed that when he finally resigned, his resignation was allegedly not accepted. He was not allowed to work outside the channel and was not allowed to quit either. However, despite all the legal threats, Raghu did leave the show in 2014.