Raghu Ram surprised everyone on Tuesday when he announced his first anniversary with Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio on social media.

Roadies fame Raghu Ram spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his love life and said that in 2010 Raghu saw Natalie's YouTube channel and loved how she had rehashed and sung "Kahin Toh Hogi Woh" from the Imran Khan and Geneilia D'Souza-starrer Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Well, for those unaware, it is the same movie in which Raghu's ex-wife Sugandha Garg had also featured. Raghu also revealed an interesting fact about his girlfriend Natalie — he said that she has done playback for films like Chennai Express, Band Baaja Baaraat, Chalo Dilli and Bittoo Boss, plus can also sing in French, German, Italian and six Indian languages.

"I forwarded her videos to a few friends. Later, she was in Mumbai and apparently everyone she met asked her to connect with me. When we finally did in 2011, she put up a picture with me on Facebook and everyone warned her against me. We met socially once or twice over the years. I always found her sweet, gentle and graceful. We decided to meet up and we got along really well. One thing led to another and here we are. On March 26 last year, we made it official as a couple, Natalie has really taken me by surprise," Raghu told Mirror.

How did his ex-wife react when he told her about Natalie? "Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They've had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don'ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time."

So, when is the wedding? Raghu concludes by saying: "I am living a dream right now and doing things I thought I would never do. I am in a relationship with somebody I am head-overheels in love with. Marriage? Yes, why not? I am open to it."

Raghu Ram on his social media account wrote: "Natalie, you once told me that you needed to believe in magic. Well, here's your proof. You walked into my life a year ago today and impossibly, everything inside me changed. I feel Love. I feel Happiness. I feel Hope. I feel. Again. All because of you... I love you."