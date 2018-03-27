Raghu Ram of Roadies fame, who recently divorced his wife Sugandha Garg, has finally admitted to having fallen in love with Natalie Di Lucio, a Canadian singer.

For the past few months, speculations were rife that Raghu and Natalie were dating. However, it was on March 27 – the day of their first anniversary – that Raghu posted a picture with his ladylove on Instagram, thereby confirming that the two are indeed dating.

For those unaware, Natalie was in a serious relationship with Eijaz Khan. The reason for their separation was the Tanu Weds Manu actor's depression.

Last year, Eijaz, while talking to a section of media, had confessed about his broken relationship. He had said, "We (him and Natalie) were two amazing people at different phases in our lives. The root cause of our relationship falling apart was my psyche. It started going downhill during 'Laut Aao Trisha'. I played a dark character, who turns bitter after losing his wife and daughter.

"Somewhere, the lines blurred between real and reel and our relationship suffered. I had to undergo therapy for depression, and it made me realise that I was superimposing my childhood memories to play the part. I also realised that all my issues are deeply rooted in my childhood. I had unresolved issues with my parents after they parted ways. My aunts took turns to look after me. I never had a strong bond with my parents. I was always looking for someone to hold on to, some sort of an anchor," he said, as reported SpotboyE.

Coming to Raghu and Sugandha, the former couple had tied the knot in 2006 and after 10 years of married life, announced their separation. They officially got divorced on January 29, 2018.

Interestingly, the ex-couple gave divorce goal by showing their middle finger. Raghu captioned the image as: "@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals#DivorceGoals [sic]".