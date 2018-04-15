For those who love watching Indian television shows, Raghu Ram needs no introduction. Considered to be the game changer of Indian reality shows, Raghu rose to popularity with his show MTV Roadies.

He celebrates his birthday on April 15. Let us take a look at some of interesting facts about the producer-actor, who is also the creator of MTV Splitsvilla.

1) Back in 2004, Raghu auditioned for the first season of popular reality show Indian Idol as a contestant but was rejected due to his inefficiency singing ability by the judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam.

2) Interestingly, he was nominated for the Best Singer Award at the GIMA Awards 2012 for his song Manmani.

3) Raghu has an identical twin Rajiv, who had also been part of Roadies. Their father is a Chartered Accountant and mother a reputed political affairs journalist. They also have a younger sister Supriya Nistala, who is married.

4) Surprisingly, unlike the rude, angry man that he portrays himself on the small screen, in real life Raghu is apparently very soft spoken, kind and cheerful.

5) In January 2018, Raghu divorced his wife of 12 years Sugandha Garg. Interestingly, the ex-couple set divorce goals by showing the world their middle finger. Raghu captioned the image as: "@isugandha Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals#DivorceGoals [sic]".

6) Last month, the producer-actor admitted to having fallen in love with Natalie Di Lucio, a Canadian singer. It was on March 27 – the day of their first anniversary – that Raghu posted a picture with his ladylove on Instagram, thereby confirming that the two are indeed dating.