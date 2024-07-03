After the thrilling T20i game, India won the World Cup. It's time for yet another nail-biting cricket match, the India vs Zimbabwe tour, that is all set to begin this July. The team is led by Shubman Gill.

The team India players, in the absence of most of India's T20 World Cup-winning stars, assembled in Mumbai on Monday night to depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Shubman Gill, who was travelling reserve with the T20 World Cup side in the Americas, arrived here from New York after a break.

Excited Riyan Parag misplaced his passport and two phones

Amid happiness, Assam's all-rounder Riyan Parag misplaced his passport and two phones at the airport before joining the Indian squad for their Zimbabwe tour. Thankfully, he managed to recover all his belongings in time to catch the Harare-bound flight with his teammates.

Parag said in a video posted by BCCI, "So excited that I've forgotten my passport. I've forgotten my phone. I've not forgotten, I've misplaced them. But I have it no."

Riyan Parag misplaced his passport and two phones before travelling to Zimbabwe with the Indian squad but got them back in time. pic.twitter.com/sDNGyA4POE — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) July 3, 2024

The team, which will be coached by NCA head VVS Laxman as the BCCI is yet to announce the new coach to replace Rahul Dravid, landed in Harare late on Tuesday after a 20-hour-long flight and received a warm welcome.

Parag, who will be making his India debut in the series, said in a video that it was his childhood dream to travel like this (with the national side).

Riyan said, "The feel of donning India jersey, travelling with the side is different. Coming from Assam, I had this dream of playing for India. Really happy. There will be a special connection for Zimbabwe when I play my first match. That will be a special moment for that ground and myself, which would be very sacred."

"I got a call from (skipper) Shubman after my name was announced in the squad. Everyone has been giving me so much of affection. For me it was a very big thing," added Sharma.

"When I reached home after my name had been announced, I saw my family members giving interviews. So, I think, that was one moment I will always remember," he said.

India will play their opening match against the Sikandar Raza-captained Zimbabwe on July 6 at the Harere Cricket Ground.

India's T20I squad

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube.

Schedule of India vs Zimbabwe, T20I series:

1st T20I - Saturday, 6th July

2nd T20I - Sunday, 7th July

3rd T20I - Wednesday, 10th July

4th T20I - Saturday, 13th July

5th T20I - Sunday, 14th July

When the IND vs ZIM, T20I series will commence?

The IND vs ZIM, T20I series will start on Saturday, 6th July.

The remaining four games will also be played at the same venue. The series will conclude on July 14.