Ritika Singh is the latest celebrity to be slut-shamed by her followers on Instagram after she posted a bold picture in which she is wearing a revealing outfit. The actress' photo has also met with a lot of vulgar comments on the social media site.

Ritika Singh has donned a white dress with meshed top and displayed ample cleavage in the outfit. While her hardcore fans had no issues and praised her latest avatar, a section of her followers expressed their disapproval over her dress.

Many among them wrote to her that they did not expect her to wear such dress, while some comments were poor in taste. However, she is yet to response to the issue. Interestingly, the picture has got over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

In the recent times, many celebrities that include Samantha, Amala Paul and Rakul Preet Singh were the victims of slut-shaming on social media sites.

The 24-year old is doing quite a lot photoshoots these days. She is constantly posting one or the other picture of her on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Ritika Singh, who is also a mixed martial artist, made her acting debut with Sudha Kongara Prasad-directorial Irudhi Suttru, which was simultaneously made in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. The movie earned her a lot of appreciation from critics and audience, while winning a couple of awards for her performance.

Thereafter, Ritika Singh was part of the movies like Aandavan Kattalai, Guru, Shivalinga and Telugu movie Neevevaro. Her next film is Arvind Swamy and Simran-starrer Vanangamudi.