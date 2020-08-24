Rithvik Dhanjani's heartfelt birthday to his former girlfriend Asha Negi is winning the hearts. The television actress turned 31 years on Sunday, 23 August.

On his Instagram account, Rithvik Dhanjani posted, "An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020.???? You are the epitome of self love and grace negi!

To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being, The magnitude of your self love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place. Fly high butterfly ???? Happy birthday @ashanegi. [sic]"

However, the message from Rithvik Dhanjani left their followers on social media wondering the reason behind their split as the former couple has maitained the same respect for each other even after the break-up.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They were seen in the role of a couple (Arjun and Puvi) in the serial. They were initially friends and gradually love blossomed between them.

They started seeing in 2013 and parted ways after being in love for six years. However, it was not a bitter break-up. A few months ago, she had announced about their separation on her Instagram and posted, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies. I would like to say that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life (sic)."