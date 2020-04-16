Popular TV couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been dating for 6 years now. The two got close to each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and were verge on the getting married. But if the latest report is to be believed, Rithvik and Asha have called it quits. The reason behind their separation is yet to be known.

It is being said that Rithvik and Asha broke up more than a month before the lockdown took place and even their close friends were aware of their split.

"The couple, who were once head-over-heels in love with each other had been facing trouble in their relationship. Things are not going good between the two and they have decided to part ways. It's been more than a month and all their close friends are aware about it. Rithvik apparently was living with Asha Negi and he has moved out of the house. The couple took this step before Rithvik travelled to Spain," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Rithvik and Asha are yet to react on the news about their bitter break-up.