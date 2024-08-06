Riteish Deshmukh lashed out at Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestants on the weekend ka vaar. Riteish slammed Nikki Tamboli for portraying a negative image of the people of Maharashtra and also misbehaving with senior actress like Varsha Usgaonkar. It all started when Nikki and Varsha got into a heated argument and went too far with it.

In the Bhaucha Dhakka (weekend ka vaar), Riteish gave an earful to Nikki Tamboli for her attitude. He pulled her up for her arrogant behaviour towards other housemates and disrespecting senior actresses like Varsha Usgaonkar. The Masti actor told the former Bigg Boss contestant that she might think her behaviour looks stylish but it only comes across as arrogant.

Nikki apologises

Not just this, Riteish also asked Nikki to apologise to the entire Maharashtra for bring down the image of the people of the state with her behaviour. This made Nikki break down and she even apologised to the entire state for portraying an unlovable image of a "marathi maanus" (Marathi person). Deshmukh was not in a mood to spare Varsha Usgaonkar either.

Riteish reprimands Varsha

Riteish slammed Varsha for stretching an argument like a 'chewing gum'. He asked the veteran actress to take a stand for the right things and not drag arguments like she does. Abhijeet Sawant also broke down as he felt guilty for not taking a stand for Varsha. Riteish slammed contestants for not taking a stand for what is right and getting into unnecessary arguments.

Pushkar Jog slams Nikki

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 runner up Pushkar Jog has come out in support of the veteran actress and slammed Nikki Tamboli. "Nikki Do you know a word called "manners"?? It's so disappointing to see a senior legendary actress @varshausgaonker mam treated like this. we are with you, mam. There is a way to play the game. One shouldn't forget dignity. Varsha mam. I stand by you," he wrote in his Instagram story.