Rita Ora is finally moving on. After having deleted the previous phone number she seems to have found the peace that she has been searching for all this while.

But that hasn't stopped the sultry singer from changing herself. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself without wearing anything, except for an intricately designed necklace, with the caption, "This spray tan needs to hurry up and dry lol."

This is not the first time the singer has bared it all and has gone on to show her skin without any inhibitions. Recently, on Kate Moss's birthday, she uploaded a photo on Instagram along with the model as a tribute to 45th birthday.

In fact, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star has also posed nude on the cover of Clash magazine. The actress-singer has been pretty upfront about her body. And that seems to keep her fans pretty much entertained. Her photos in Clash magazine, are daring and also at the same time oozes a lot of seduction that has become synonymous with the star.

On the personal front, after having dated the likes of Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, James Arthur in the past. But for quite a long time she was dating Andrew Watt and after breaking up with him, news started to spread that she is dating Spiderman star, Andrew Garfield. Although neither of them has confirmed their relationship, when Rita was asked about this on a radio show, she chipped that she doesn't watch Spiderman movies.

But last month, a source told The Sun that the couple is in the early stages of their relationship and that they are "blossoming". 'It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.' said the source.

Recently, after changing her number she revealed that she is in a much better phase and that has really helped her to move on from certain toxic people.