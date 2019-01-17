Fifty Shades movie star Rita Ora knows very well how to celebrate the birthday of her friends. The acclaimed actress has posted a raunchy picture of herself with Kate Moss on her Instagram account as a tribute to her friend on her 45th birthday.

Alongside the post, Ora wrote: "There's only one KM. Happy birthday!! You do so much for so many here's to your day! you deserve the world! I love you always and forever and I'm so happy to call you my friend. Here's to many more memories and laughs! #major @katemossagency."

This apparently is not the first time in the recent days when the fans got to see this side of Rita Ora. As earlier reported, she bared all for a topless shoot. In the previously uploaded pictures, Rita can be seen staring down the camera. She wrote: "Not to be televised I guess... shot by Blair Brown."

Meanwhile, Kate Moss enjoyed her birthday with her boyfriend Count Nikolai Von Bismarck and friend Stella McCartney at a grand venue. McCartney celebrated the birthday of her model friend by uploading a video of the two.

In her personal life, Rita Ora's name was linked to Spider-Man movie star Andrew Garfield. As of now, neither has confirmed the news of their romantic linkup. The acclaimed singer, however, opened up recently that she does not mind when people gossip about her romances. In an earlier interview with People, she stated that she doesn't complain about gossiping as she "just don't put' attention toward it."

At the same time, she talked about her most recent album Phoenix and how it's such a big achievement for her.

"I've been trying so hard to get myself to this point in my business and my brand," she has said. "It's been 10 years since I've been in the game, so I've started to really look at my future, which is something I'd like to build into a huge empire one day, so this is just another page in that chapter."