Even though the second wave of Covid has waned in India, the pandemic is not showing any signs of slowing down in Kerala. Over the past few days, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala is above 18 percent, which medical experts consider an alarming fact. In the last 24 hours, Kerala witnessed over 19,000 positive cases, and the TPR stands just above 16 percent. However, this cannot be considered as a positive sign, as yesterday was Sunday, and the number of tests carried out was very less when compared to weekdays.

Central government considers lockdown as a solution

As Covid cases in Kerala started rising dramatically, the state government has ordered a night curfew which began yesterday. However, it is still unclear whether a measure like night curfew will slow down the spread of the pandemic in the state.

In the meantime, a Central Government official, on condition of anonymity told India Today that the only solution to slow down the spread of the Covid pandemic in the state is by implementing another statewide lockdown.

"Three days ago the TPR was 15 percent, now it is 19 percent. The cases are only increasing now. There is no other way but to lockdown. Kerala needs a strategic and smart containment and lockdown action, including a night curfew only in view of festivities," said the Central Government official.

The official also added that locking down the complete state could break the chain of transmission, and it will gradually bring down Covid under control. He even made it clear that the Covid situation in Kerala will improve within a fortnight if lockdown is imposed.

Health experts share similar views

Health experts in the country have also shared similar views, and they believe that people in Kerala should be very cautious, as the pandemic is spreading like wildfire in the state.

"The state must take stock of the health system preparedness for an inevitable surge in the coming days. If it feels that there is a situation of saturating the health infrastructure soon, then it must consider a full lockdown for a very short time,'' said Dr Rijo John, India Today reports.

According to reports, the state government is not interested to impose another statewide lockdown, especially considering the economic factors and the sentiments of the general public. State authorities hope that steady vaccination rollout and implementation of restrictions could bring down Covid cases in the state.