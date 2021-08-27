The second wave of Covid in India has already waned, and for several days, the country witnessed a coronavirus chaos chart with plummeting fresh cases and deaths. But now, statistics indicate that the number of fresh Covid cases in India has started rising again, and several people believe that this sudden rise in cases could be actually the beginning of a third wave.

Covid cases rising in Kerala and Maharashtra

Kerala and Maharashtra are two states where Covid cases are rising in a dramatic manner. Being the worst affected state, Kerala reported more than 30,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, the state witnessed over 31,000 fresh cases, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Kerala is nearing 20 percent.

Maharashtra is also witnessing a rise in Covid cases over the past couple of days. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded over 5,000 positive cases, and the state's Covid-19 tally has now reached 6,442,788. According to the latest updates, there are 50,393 active cases across the state.

In India, 44,658 were reported in the last 24 hours. The nation also witnessed 496 deaths, thus taking the overall death toll to 4,36,861.

The inevitable third wave to hit India

Several medical experts had previously warned that the third wave of the pandemic will hit India for sure. Calling it inevitable, AIIMS director professor Randeep Guleria had recently urged people to follow strict social distancing measures to reduce the intensity of the third wave.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had revealed that Covid third wave will hit the state in the first week of November. The minister also added that over 60 lakh people will be infected during the third wave. According to Tope, festivals like Dasara and Diwali are being observed in October, and it could result in a rise in Covid cases in November.