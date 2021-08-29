The deadly second wave of the Covid pandemic in India has waned, and authorities are now preparing to combat a potential third wave that could hit the country soon. However, the current situation in Kerala seems grim, as the number of fresh Covid cases has drastically risen over the past few days. The state has logged in nearly 1.5 lakh cases in the last five days, and medical experts believe that the figure may even go up in the coming weeks.

Potential third wave and the possibility of another lockdown

As the Covid pandemic in Kerala is showing no end in near sight, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reinstated night curfew and weekend lockdown in the state. Vijayan, during the 06.00 PM Press Conference revealed that night curfews and lockdowns could be necessary to flatten the Covid curve and to reduce hospitalizations.

Pinarayi Vijayan also warned that the states should prepare for a third wave, and made it clear that infections had spiked after Onam. The chief minister added that the state has accelerated the vaccination drive to ensure herd immunity among people. According to the chief minister, the primary emphasis of the state government since the outbreak of the pandemic was reducing deaths, and he claimed that the authorities were successful in this attempt.

As the night curfew in the state has been imposed again, several people have started claiming that this move could be the beginning of an imminent statewide lockdown that could be soon ordered in Kerala.

Rising TPR, and failing Kerala model

In the last 24 hours, Kerala witnessed more than 31,000 fresh Covid cases. According to statistics, Kerala accounts for nearly 70 percent of the national caseload, and the test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is also alarming. The state has been continuously witnessing a TPR of above 18 percent over the last few days, and it has made the people believe that the much-celebrated Kerala model is failing in the battle against the Covid pandemic.