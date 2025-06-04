Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) commands an unmatched fan following, and their popularity truly knows no bounds. For 18 long years, not just Virat but also RCB's fiercely loyal fans waited for the elusive IPL title, and on Saturday, their dream finally came true as the team lifted the trophy in a historic win.

Interestingly, RCB's fan base extends beyond borders — even former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is a proud supporter. On Tuesday night, he and his Bengaluru-born wife, Akshata Murty, were spotted in the stands, cheering passionately for RCB.

Several photos and videos of the couple have gone viral on social media. One particular clip caught everyone's attention as RCB clinched the title and Virat Kohli ran onto the field in jubilation, Rishi Sunak was seen jumping with joy and clapping, clearly moved by the emotional moment.

After the match, Rishi and Akshata met Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The two couples posed for pictures together, and Sunak even took a selfie with the team on the ground.

Sharing the memorable moments on Instagram, Akshata Murty wrote, "What a night. What a match. What a moment for Bengaluru." Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak simply captioned his carousel post, "What a night!!"

June 3 has now become a date to remember for all RCBians. The city of Bengaluru erupted in celebration, with fans flooding the streets and social media going into a frenzy.

In fact, the overwhelming fan response led to an unexpected twist — RCB's official Instagram account temporarily crashed due to an unprecedented surge in activity. With over 20 million followers, the account was flooded with congratulatory messages, viral clips, and celebratory posts, overwhelming the platform's servers.

WE’VE LITERALLY CRASHED INSTAGRAM.



? pic.twitter.com/XcLeVeS2PK — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2025

Acknowledging the glitch, RCB's social media team posted on X (formerly Twitter), "WE'VE LITERALLY CRASHED INSTAGRAM," alongside a screenshot of the glitched page. The post itself quickly went viral, adding to the jubilant chaos.

The iconic slogan "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" (This year, the cup is ours) echoed across platforms, finally fulfilled after years of hope, making the victory all the more emotional and historic.

PBKS vs RCB match highlights

Coming back to the match, PBKS decided to bowl first, RCB made190/9 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli top scoring with 43 (35), while Jitesh Sharma played a quick-fire cameo of 24 (10). Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) picked up three wickets each for Punjab.

In the second innings, PBKS were restricted for 184/7 in 20 overs with Shashank Singh's heroic knock of 61* (30) ending in vain. Krunal Pandya (2/17) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) picked up two wickets each for RCB, while the former was adjudged Player of the Match.