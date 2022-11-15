G20 summit begins in Bali; Economic recovery, Climate change high on agenda Close
G20 summit begins in Bali; Economic recovery, Climate change high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with several world leaders during the ongoing 17th G20 Summit in Bali, including US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, as well as his British counterpart Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister's Office shared several photographs of his meetings with world leaders.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali," said a tweet by the PMO while it also shared a picture of their meeting.

PM Modi, Biden in Bali
PM Modi, Biden in Bali

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," the PMO said in another tweet along with a photo of the two leaders.

PM Modi with UK PM Rishi Sunak
PM Modi with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Tweeting a photograph of Modi with Macron, the PMO said: "Brief discussion at the start of the @g20org Summit with President @EmmanuelMacron."

PM Modi with Macron
PM Modi with President Emmanuel Macron

"Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali. @MinPres," the PMO tweeted while sharing a picture of Modi with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

PM Modi with Mark Rutte
PM Modi with Mark Rutte

"A fruitful discussion with @WorldBank President, Mr. @DavidMalpassWBG at the Bali @g20org Summit," the PMO said in another tweet while sharing a picture of Modi with World Bank president David Malpass.

PM Modi with World Bank president David Malpass
PM Modi with World Bank president David Malpass

"Enriching interaction with @KGeorgieva and @GitaGopinath," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi interacts with K Georgieva and Gita Gopinath
PM Modi interacts with K Georgieva and Gita Gopinath

"Insightful deliberations with President @Macky_Sall on boosting India-Senegal ties and deepening cooperation with Africa," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi with President Macky Sall
PM Modi with President Macky Sall

"Happy to have met you in Bali, @DrTedros! India is committed to doing everything possible to build a healthier planet," the PMO tweeted.

PM Modi with WHO D-G Dr Tedros
PM Modi with WHO D-G Dr Tedros

(With agency inputs)

