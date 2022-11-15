On the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed deepening of ties between the two countries, including cooperation in several sectors like critical and emerging technologies.

They expressed satisfaction about close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as Quad and I2U2, sources from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Both PM Modi and Biden discussed topical global and regional developments, the sources added.

The Prime Minister thanked Biden for his constant support for strengthening India-US partnership.

In his meeting with Biden, Modi expresses confidence that both sides would maintain close coordination during India's forthcoming G20 Presidency, the sources said.

India is all set to assume presidency of G20 from December 1 till November 20, 2023.

PM Modi had on Monday reached Bali to participate in the G20 summit.

