Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are two of the best buddies in the tinsel town, and both are still single. Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor now wants the two to get married, but one of his posts on social media made some people take the message in a very wrong way.

Rishi on Saturday took to Twitter and posted an adorable picture of Ranbir and Ayan together. There was nothing wrong with the photo, but the veteran actor's caption to the image created some confusion.

He captioned the picture as, "Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! [sic]" While Rishi wants his son and his friend to get married to two different girls, the caption was misunderstood by some, who though Rishi wanted Ranbir and Ayan to get married to each other.

The picture started receiving a lot of comments, wherein many of the followers jokingly asked Rishi if he wants Ranbir and Ayan to get married to each other. Some trolls took it to different level commenting if Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt has approved his marriage with Ayan. A few of them just commented saying gay marriages are illegal in India.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Ranbir and Ayan have currently been working together for the film Brahmastra. The film also features Alia, and Ayan is the director of the super-hero movie. Ranbir has lately been making headlines for various reasons.

First, he was in news for his rumoured affair with Alia. After he almost confirmed the relationship saying "it's too new to talk about it", the actor started being in news for his latest release Sanju. The film has had an overwhelming start at the box office with a collection of over Rs 34 crore at the domestic market.