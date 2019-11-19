Rishi Kapoor has opened up on the controversy that Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh had created regarding young actors playing elderly characters instead of senior actors of respective age.

Rishi said that the makers of the movie should have taken two senior actresses to play the lead roles in Saand Ki Aankh rather than young girls like Taapsee and Bhumi. "They had a controversy in 'Saand Ki Aankh', about the age. These two girls are young but they could've easily taken two senior actors and they would have looked the part more if not anything else," The Asian Age quoted Rishi as saying.

The veteran actor's comment contradicts Taapsee's views, who had responded to the controversy saying that as actors she should be allowed to portray all kinds of roles, irrespective of the character's age.

Taapsee's reply to the row

"I will do one thing, I will stop acting, and only play characters of my age and girls from Delhi. We are actors, so should we stop acting? As an actor, I will sometimes play characters of different ages. We should stop being camera actors, I think. I know it's not an easy visual, as these women pick up guns at the age of 60, and the film showcases their story from half of their current ages," the actress had said.

Time has changed

Rishi further said that the time has changed, and senior actors like him has enough scope to get work even at this age. "It's a different scenario today. He (Joseph) has made a film with me and Emraan Hashmi where we both are playing important roles in the film. Today, it has become possible for me to do an important role which needs a senior actor," Rishi said while talking about his role in The Body.