Bollywood's original chocolate boy, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on 30th April, Thursday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night, as informed by Randhir Kapoor.

Rishi's health took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning, and he eventually breathed his last at 8.45 am, aged 67. The news was announced by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter, who passed in his condolences.

After that, major politicos, and diplomats too chipped in with their wishes and prayers for the Kapoor family on Twitter.

He was a powerhouse of talent: PM Modi reacts to Rishi Kapoor's death

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the major politicians of the nation, who condemned the death of a very "talented" actor.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's death a terrible loss: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Rishi Kapoor had "entertained several generations throughout his career" and that his sad demise was a "terrible loss".

"My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul," read Kejriwal's tweet further.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi opined that "this is a terrible week for Indian cinema", referring to the death of Irrfan Khan on Wednesday.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Smriti Irani, Shashi Tharoor laud the late actor

Union Minister Smriti Irani reminisced her last meeting with Rishi Kapoor in her tweet along with an old picture of the duo.

In 2014 he told me ‘bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ‘ for he knew I’ve been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that’s how il remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job.. pic.twitter.com/ZDtGr7etxH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 30, 2020

Moreover, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also shocked by the sudden demise of his "senior from Mumbai's Campion School."

Saddened to hear that my senior schoolmate at Mumbai's CampionSchool, Rishi Kapoor, whom i competed with in "inter-class dramatics" in 1967-68, has gone to a better world. From the romantic hero of "Bobby"to the mature character actor of his last films, he evolved remarkably. RIP pic.twitter.com/9eyzE0qP38 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and he spent one year in New York, undergoing the treatment for the same, but his health never fully recovered. The 'Bobby' fame is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani.