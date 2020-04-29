April 29, 2020, would always be remembered as the day, Bollywood lost a gem. Actor Irrfan Khan, 54, breathed his last, this morning. The actor was suffering from a rare form of colon cancer. It was last evening that the news of Irrfan being rushed to Kokilaben hospital started doing the rounds. There were reports of the actor's health worsening and him being put in ICU.

Official statement released

"I trust and I have surrendered" -- These were some of the many words that Irrfan Khan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 on opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

Ever since the news broke out, the entire nation has been gripped with immense grief over this untimely, tragic loss. Prominent names from the film industry, sports world and political world have also taken to social media to express their sadness over this heartbreaking news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa, Former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje also tweeted grieving over the distressing news.

Politicians mourn the loss

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Anguished over the sad news of Irfan Khan’s demise. He was a versatile actor, who’s art had earned global fame and recognition. Irfan was an asset to our film industry. In him, the nation has lost an exceptional actor and a kind soul. My condolences to his family and followers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 29, 2020

Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give https://t.co/4qscNrSfQv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened by the passing of actor #IrrfanKhan. An artist par excellence, the face of #ResurgentRajasthan - today the World of Cinema has lost a powerhouse of versatility and talent. He will be missed.



My sincere condolences to the family. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 29, 2020

He etched every character in our memories with sheer talent. From the passion of Pan Singh Tomar to a floundering father in Angrezi Medium #IrrfanKhan was an actor to behold. How do you mourn his passing away for he breathes in the characters he left behind .. Om Shanti ? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 29, 2020