April 29, 2020, would always be remembered as the day, Bollywood lost a gem. Actor Irrfan Khan, 54, breathed his last, this morning. The actor was suffering from a rare form of colon cancer. It was last evening that the news of Irrfan being rushed to Kokilaben hospital started doing the rounds. There were reports of the actor's health worsening and him being put in ICU.

Official statement released

"I trust and I have surrendered" -- These were some of the many words that Irrfan Khan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 on opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it".

Ever since the news broke out, the entire nation has been gripped with immense grief over this untimely, tragic loss. Prominent names from the film industry, sports world and political world have also taken to social media to express their sadness over this heartbreaking news.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka CM B. S. Yediyurappa, Former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje also tweeted grieving over the distressing news.

