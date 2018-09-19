Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has had a mixed tour of England. After making his Test debut in the third Test at Trent Bridge, he went on to score his maiden century in the second innings of the fifth Test, with an innings packed full of flamboyance and youthful exuberance.

However, one criticism that the 20-year-old faced about his wicket-keeping was the number of byes that he conceded. The ball in England moves a lot after release from the bowler's hand and the young keeper was not adept in dealing with balls deviating quickly by India's fast bowlers.

He conceded 76 byes in his three Tests for India in England, and the Indian youngster said the byes weren't all his fault as some of the balls were way out of reach: "Obviously, you can get frustrated as a wicketkeeper. Maybe all those byes were not my fault but if someone is not watching the match, he would look only at the scorecard. Only those who saw the match would know that some of those were out of my reach."

India's chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said a few days ago that Pant will be afforded wicketkeeping training at the National Cricket Academy.

Pant has now said that he will visit the NCA before West Indies' tour of India and practice on his wicket-keeping. "In India, the wickets are expected to be different from England or may be like the one at the Oval. I plan to visit NCA before the series and keep on tracks where there will be roughs," said Pant.

The Delhi youngster is grateful to the BCCI and Prasad for helping him improve and said that it is his endeavour to get better at keeping, "I am very happy that he (MSK Prasad) wants to help me out with my keeping. As a youngster, it is my duty to keep learning, improve at every given opportunity. That should be my endeavour."

India play the first of two Tests against the West Indies on October 4 at Rajkot.