Rishabh Pant gets emotional as SRK hugs, kisses him; Gautam Gambhir gets a hug from King Khan after KKR wins against DC

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine, as his team Kolkata Knight Riders won against DC. The actor was cheering for his team in the stadium. KKR from the stands. SRK wore a purple shirt, cap and jeans, which he twinned with his team.

After KKR's massive win, the actor went on the field at Vizag to meet and greet players. Shah Rukh Khan, who owns KKR, greeted not just his greeted his team members but also the opponent team's Rishabh Pant.

SRK hugged Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant.

The videos and pictures show Rishabh Pant standing to greet SRK, but SRK insists he stays seated. SRK then warmly hugged, SRK then whispered something in Pant's ear.

Shah Rukh was also seen interacting with Gautam Gambhir, Rinku Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

KKR put in a dominating performance as they registered 272 runs in the allotted 20 overs. It was the second-highest IPL team score, And an outstanding hitting display by Sunil Narine, Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

Sunil Narine smashed a 37-ball 85.

18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi was seen hitting a 27-ball 54.

Move over victory dances, Shah Rukh Khan's post-IPL hugs with everyone including Rishabh Pant are the new celebration trend! ?? #ShahRukhKhan #DCvKKR #whatsappdown

pic.twitter.com/rBqI7ICOsB — Satan (@Scentofawoman10) April 3, 2024

DC lost the match and Rishabh managed to score a fifty as DC fell short in their chase, scoring only 166 runs in 17.2 overs in a one-sided match.

Rishabh Pant was sensational with the bat as he hit 5 sixes and 4 boundaries for his 25-ball 55,

Juhi Chawla, who is the co-owner of the team KKR, recently mentioned that SRK is not the best person to watch the match with. As reported by IANS, she said, "It is not good to watch a match with him (Shah Rukh Khan) because when our team is not performing well, he vents out his anger at me. I tell him to tell that to the team and not me. So we are not the best people to watch the match with."

About Rishabh Pant's accident

Last year after Rishabh's unfortunate accident, SRK had penned a note for the cricketer. SRK said, "Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy."