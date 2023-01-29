The success of Kantara has breathed new life into Rishab Shetty's career. Shetty's phenomenal performance in the film has given him wings and made him emerge as one of the most in demand actors. So it didn't come as a surprise when we read the reports of the actor being approached for Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Valiban'.

Yes, you read that right. Shetty was approached for Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Valiban' to be directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. However, the actor had to turn it down. A TOI report states that Rishab revealed turning down the role owing to his inclination towards doing a Kannada project next.

Rishab Shetty suffered fractures and several other injuries during the shoot of the film. However, nothing deterred him from continuing the shoot. "I am a man with a vision and I take up the assignment when I have the full commitment towards it. If you see my past work, you'll be able to understand that all my work was completed on time and with full conviction. I believed our hard work paid off very well," he said in an interview.

The actor-producer also kept fast for the finale scene and didn't eat anything for the last five days of the shoot. Not just that, the cast and crew of the film were not allowed to eat or bring non vegetarian food to the sets. Also, no one was allowed to wear slippers during the entire shoot of the film.