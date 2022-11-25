Rishab Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna might be at the verge of a fall out. Shetty, who is basking in the glory of his recent release, Kantara, recently made a statement that made hinted at things not being well between the two. Rishab's indirect jibe at Rashmika surfaced during a recent interview.

Rishab's dig at Rashmika

In a recent interview, he was asked who among the following Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi would he like to work with again. Talking about the same, Shetty told Gulte.com, "I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers."

The Harikathe Alla Girikathe actor went on to add, "These actors, I don't like them. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi and Samantha." He also added that they are finest actresses but didn't mention Mandanna's name. This comes barely a few days the Pushpa actress had spoken about her journey in the industry but didn't mention the name of the production house that gave the actress her first break in the industry.

Rashmika's old interview

Rashmika also didn't mention that her debut film was Kirik Party where she was directed by Rishab Shetty in 2016. "I said okay to the competition as one of my teachers came and told me. I took part and we had state-level competition, and national-level competition and then I ended up getting the title," she told Curly Tales. She went on to add that her name was then put on the front page of a national newspaper and then she got a call from a "production house".