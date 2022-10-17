Rashmika Mandanna is emerging as one of the most sought-after actresses of the generation. After winning over the south audience with her brilliant acting chops, the actress recently made her powerful Bollywood debut as well. Mandanna was seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye and her role has been appreciated by one and all.

Rashmika's wardrobe malfunction

Amid all this, an old video of Rashmika facing wardrobe malfunction has taken over the internet. The video is from one of Rashmika's interviews. The Pushpa: The Rise actress looks ravishing in a bright yellow dress on the talk show. The diva is seen sitting cross legged and all goes well, until she changes her posture.

Cameras captured more than intended and the old video is going around on social media, once again. On the work front, Rashmika is busy with several much-awaited projects which also includes a film with Ranbir Kapoor. On personal front, the beautiful actress keeps making news for her equation with Vijay Deverakonda. There has been a strong buzz of the two being more than just good friends.

Vijay on bond with Rashmika

"We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created," Vijay had said on a chat show about the actress.

He further stated, "I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. So many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their walls, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don't want to break their hearts."