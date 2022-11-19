Rishab Shetty's sleeper hit Kantara has completed 50 days at the box office worldwide and is still going strong. The total box office collections stand at Rs 377 crore with Rs 350 crore coming from the Indian box office.

The Hindi version of the film has grossed an outstanding total of Rs.79.25 crore. In Karnataka, Kantara is all set to overtake the numbers of Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

The breakdown of the Indian box office collections is as follows.

Week 1 - Rs. 26.80 Cr

Week 2 - Rs. 37.40 Cr

Week 3 - Rs. 75.20 Cr

Week 4 - Rs. 71.60 Cr

Week 5 - Rs. 64.80 Cr

Week 6 - Rs. 43.90 Cr

Week 7 - Rs. 24.30 Cr

Total - Rs. 344 Cr

A moment of divine celebration for us. Thanks to everyone across the globe. It was accepted, owned & lived by each one of us?



We were truly blessed by the Panjurli & Guliga Daiva. The fury remains undefeated.

Wooaaah? #Kantara #50DaysOfKantara@shetty_rishab @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/tb4z8BM9Hb — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 18, 2022

#Kantara *#Hindi version* [Week 5] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.70 cr, Mon 95 lacs, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 75 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/GIjZtbQuZM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the OTT release of the film. There were reports that the streaming rights have been grabbed by Amazon Prime and the film will make its OTT premiere in the first week of November. However, due to the film's striking response in theatres, the makers decided to delay the premiere. Though there were reports that the film will start OTT streaming on November 18, now it looks like the makers have shortlisted November 24 as the final date.

With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame. The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.