Come this Sankranti, Tamil Nadu is gearing up to witness the clash of the titans. The makers of Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu are looking for the same release date -- November 12. The release rights of Thunivu have been grabbed by Udhayanidhi's Red Giants, who have already started booking theatres for the release.

On the other hand, the release of Vijay's Varisu is still under discussion. A recent statement released by the Telugu film federation stated that direct Telugu films will be given preferences for festive release. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy are also releasing for the festive week.

Meanwhile, a report TrackTollywood has revealed that Vijay's Varisu has already made Rs 139 Cr in its pre-release business. "Theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu have been sold at 70 crores. In Karnataka and Kerala, the film has garnered 7.5 and 6.5 crores respectively. Rights in the Telugu states have been valued at 20 crores. Overseas rights have been valued at 35 crores," the report added.

There is also a buzz that Ajith's Thunivu will get more theatres as Red Giants is working in full swing. Thunivu is a bank heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth with Manju Warrier playing a key role. There is also a buzz that the film is loosely based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery where 15 Sikh men dressed as police with armed guns snatched nearly Rs 5.7 crore from the safe. Often termed the perfect heist, police have described the incident as a 'neat and clean operation.'

Vijay's Varisu is an emotional drama directed by Vamsi Padipally. Rashmika plays the leading lady in Vamsi Paidipally's directorial. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Vijay is rumoured to play a dual role with one as an Erotomaniac, a rare mental disorder where a person is fixated on the idea that another person is intensely in love with them.

The last time the actors clashed at the box office was in 2014 Pongal. It was Ajith's Veeram vs Vijay's Jilla.