Rishab Shetty's Kantara is the latest talk of the town. The film has received thumbs up from both fans and critics. The folklore drama has indeed overtaken Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Chiranjeevi's Godfather.

It is reported that Kantara's daily collection (despite its limited screen space) is higher than PS 1 and Godfather in Karnataka. In 11 days, the film has grossed 58 Cr in Karnataka and the screens are increasing every day.

Meanwhile, after the overwhelming response, the makers are now planning to dub and release the film across the country. Kantara's Hindi dubbed version will release on October 14, whereas the Telugu version will release on October 15. The Tamil and Malayalam versions will also hit the screens soon.

Kantara's OTT release is the latest talk of the town. There are reports that the streaming rights have been grabbed by Amazon Prime and if all goes well, the film will make its OTT premiere on November 4. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Ponniyin Selvan too will stream on Prime on the same day.

With Rishab Shetty in dual roles, the action-thriller revolves around the traditional culture of Kambla and Buta Kola. The star cast also includes Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Thuminad, Pramod Shetty, and Naveen D Padil among others. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under their banner Hombale Films of KGF fame.

The official synopsis states that the film set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village.

In the story, "there is a ripple when a battle of ego swirls among the traditions and culture of the land. In a conflict between humanity and nature, Shiva is in rebellion and working against the latter. He engages in intense conflicts leading up to a war between the villagers and evil forces. Can Shiva reinstate peace and harmony?" stated the content.