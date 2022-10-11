Ponniyin Selvan has crossed the 400 Cr mark and is inching towards the 500 Cr club. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film's worldwide gross has surpassed the 400 Cr mark. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus is now the third film after Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kamal Haasan's Vikram to achieve this record. Meanwhile, the second instalment is likely to hit the screens in April 2023. The team has already revealed that almost 60 to 80 percent of the shoot has already been done.

All eyes are now on the OTT release of this multi-starrer. Producer Lyca has reportedly sold the streaming rights to Amazon Prime for a record 125 Cr. Sources reveal that the film will make its OTT premiere on November 4. An official announcement is awaited.

Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

The original book was a five-part series. The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.