And the wait is finally over! Mani Ratnam's most ambitious Ponniyin Selvan has opened to positive reviews from the audience. The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.

Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman.

AR Rahman is the music director. Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The original book was a five-part series.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala called it an epic screen translation. "Ramesh Bala shared his review on Twitter and wrote, "#PS1 [4.5/5]: An Epic Screen Translation of #Kalki's Great Novel... Story and screen play have enough twists and turns that are interesting and transport to Chola Great Dynasty.. Only Dir #ManiRatnam could have done this.."

