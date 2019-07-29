Online users woke to a bizarre hashtag trend #RIPactorVijay on Monday (July 29) morning that had created panic among the actor's fans.

People on Twitter were left confused with the trend and had started asking why the hashtag was suddenly trending on the microblogging site when the Tamil actor was all hale and hearty. Later, it was learnt that a virtual fight had broken between fans of Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.

As the rivalry between Ajith and Vijay fans got intensified with a few Twitter exchanges, Vijay's fans started trending a hashtag #LongLiveVijay in support of the actor.

Other Twitter users including a few celebrities were left disgusted with this vile act allegedly started by Ajith fans two weeks before the release of Nerkonda Paarvai.

However, this is not the first time that Thala and Thalapathy fans were engaged in a social media war. On Vijay's birthday, on June 22, his fans had started pouring in best wishes and even showed their excitement for his new film Bigil. But soon Ajith's fans began trending with a hashtag #என்றும்_தலஅஜித் (Endrum Thala Ajith) to counter the trend on social media.