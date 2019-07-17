Ajith Kumar's eagerly-awaited Nerkonda Paarvai has cleared the censor test. Well, the Tamil movie is now ready for worldwide release on August 8.

As per reports, Nerkonda Paarvai was submitted to the regional censor board for certification a few weeks ago and it has now cleared for release by the officials with 'U/A' certificate. The Tamil movie deals about a serious issue that women are facing in the country and there are portions which the children should watch under parental guidance. Hence, the censor board members seem to have issued the said certificate. However, the makers are yet to formally announce the news.

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Hindi film Pink. The story deals around three modern women, who are falsely accused of a crime. How the patriarchal society treat them based on their dress and behaviours even as they fight it out the case in court forms the crux of the story.

Pink had exposed the prevailing misogyny in society. The Tamil version is being tweaked to suit the image of Ajith without affecting the core theme.

Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang play important roles in the H Vinoth-directorial film. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, the husband of late actress Sridevi, is funding the project.

The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Gokul Chandran's editing.