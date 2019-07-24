Speculations have been doing rounds about Vijay and Shankar reuniting after their hit movie Nanban. It was widely reported that the duo would collaborate possibly for a sequel to the director's blockbuster movie Mudhalvan.

The director and the actor have not revealed anything about the rumoured project, but the news was unofficially confirmed by actor Chiyaan Vikram during the promotional interview of his recently-released Tamil film Kadaram Kondan.

"(It might happen) anytime between every 2-3 years. Now, he did a film with Rajini sir, next he will do a film with Vijay and then he will come to me," Behindwoods quotes him as saying in an interview.

Interestingly, Mudhalvan was first offered to Rajinikanth. After he rejected, the director had approached Vijay, who too had turned down the offer. Later, the flick was made with Arjun Sarja in the lead role and went on to become a blockbuster.

In the last few months, there were strong rumours which claimed that Shankar and Vijay were in talks for Mudhalvan 2 and they would join hands after the director wraps up his upcoming film Indian 2.

However, Shankar, during the release of 2.0, had admitted that he might do a sequel to Mudhalvan. The filmmaker had indicated that the movie would either star Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan, but if the script demanded a younger hero, Vijay would be the first choice to play the lead.