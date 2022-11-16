Celebrity death hoaxes have become a common phenomenon on the internet. The recent star who has become a victim of false news is The Late Night Show host Jimmy Fallon. On November 15, rumours of Jimmy Fallon's death circulated across Twitter. Netizens were in shock, seeing "RIPJimmyFallon" trending on the social media platform. However the news is not true, the host is alive and doing fine.

How did it all start?

A Twitter page @FallonTonight posted a black and white image of the television host, a dog, and the announcement that Jimmy Fallon had passed away. The tweet read: "It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of a late-night legend, husband, and father of two, Jimmy Fallon. 1923-2022."

#RIPJimmyFallon is currently trending despite the star being alive and well.

Fans were convinced that the announcement was true, as was Tweeted from the host's official late-night show account. However, some of them pointed out that the news is fake as the host's birth year from the tweet was wrong. Jimmy Fallon was not born in 1923 but in 1974. This would make him 48 years old. Going by the Tweet if he was born in 1923 that means in 2022 Fallon would be 99 years old, which isn't his actual age.

However, many of them started to pay tribute to Jimmy. Netizens were quick to believe as by then, Jimmy had not confirmed.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king ??

Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/3HG2HkNSV8 — Eclipse Shade? (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

Television host Jimmy tweets

Soon the death hoax of Jimmy reached him and he was quickly Tweeted.

After the hashtag began trending on Twitter, Jimmy Fallon went viral, the host asked Elon Musk to "fix" the news of his death going viral. The tweet read, "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon."

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Replying to Jimmy's tweet, a user wrote, "Jimmy, to clarify, you're asking Elon to remove the hashtag right? You're not asking him to bring you back from the dead, that would be impossible. Twitter can't even make an edit button."

Jimmy, to clarify, you're asking Elon to remove the hashtag right?



You're not asking him to bring you back from the dead, that would be impossible.



Twitter can't even make an edit button.. — The Wiseman Said?️ (@TheWisemanSaid2) November 16, 2022

How to report fake tweets on the platform

To ensure that one falls victim to false news, users read to fact-check before posting anything online. Users can also report false information if they speculate that the news is false. To do so, one must follow the steps below:

1. Navigate to the Tweet one would like to report

2. Select the icon located at the top of the tweet

3. One must then select the "Report Tweet" option