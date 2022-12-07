Shilpa Shetty is a fashionista in her own right. The actress, who is soon going to be touching 50, is ageing like fine wine. Needless to say, her sartorial choices always grab the eyeballs. And while Shilpa always manages to impress social media with her power dressing, this time she couldn't. Shilpa was spotted attending Manish Malhotra's b'day bash wearing a two-toned jeans.

Social media comments

The two toned jeans came with a bikini bottom like detailing. While Shilpa carried the look with confidence and ease, many didn't like it on her. "RIP fashion," commented a netizen. "Designed by Urfi Javed seems," commented another netizen. "What are those pants?!" asked one user. "Where's dislike button for her," asked another user. "That is not for you baby," wrote a social media user. "So uncool," commented another social media user. "Husband Raj Kundra makes porn and she dresses up like this," was one more comment.

Raj Kundra issues statement

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, has been making news for sporting LED masks and covering his face every time he steps out. Talking about his alleged involvement in the porn racket, Kundra denied being involved in an interview.

"After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail," Kundra told Pinkvilla.