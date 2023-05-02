One of the most prestigious and talked about fashion extravaganza, Met Gala 2023 is finally here. The Fashion's biggest night in New York City is celebrating the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition This year's theme will pay homage to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Who's who from the Hollywood and Bollywood arena amped up the glam quotient.

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt to Dua Lipa, to Isha Ambani, Kim Kardashian to Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Blackpink's Rose and Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp and several others.

The MET Gala carpet is white with hints of red and blue stripes. The stunning celebrities have been gracing it with their one-of-a-kind ensembles, which in their own unique way have paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld.

Who wore what!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino. Priyanka Chopra accentuated her look with Bulgari jewels.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the #MetGala2023 pic.twitter.com/qHWrU7w9vb — NP LEGΛCY ?? | Loving MMCJ ❤? (@np_legacy) May 2, 2023

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani opted for a black outfit designed by Prabal Gurung.

Penelope Cruz who was the host for the event arrived in a white outfit with a veil.

Dua Lipa dons a tweed couture gown designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, which was adorned by supermodel Claudia Schiffer back in 1992. She was also co-chair at the event tonight.

Nicole Kidman wore the pink feathery gown that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

Nicole Kidman is on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TdzW8aw25k — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023

Rapper Lil Nas X stole the show with his over-the-top look, consisting of nothing but silver paint, jewels, and a Dior Men thong.

Lil Nas X wears full body makeup on the #MetGala red carpet. See more arrivals: https://t.co/5ToCr9fvBp pic.twitter.com/1hkUXPpS9O — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) May 2, 2023

The rapper walked the red carpet, covered head-to-toe in 218,784 round flatback Swarovski crystals, with pearls and crystals encrusted on his body paint. He rounded off his look with a Choupette-inspired mask that added a touch of whimsy to his already outrageous outfit.

The outfit was a nod to the late Karl Lagerfeld, the honouree of this year's Met Gala, and his beloved cat, Choupette.

Doja Cat : Catwoman

Doja Cat lived up to her name and wore prosthetics that made her look like a cat. She even meowed during her interview.

HELP NOT DOJA CAT VAPING AT THE MET GALA pic.twitter.com/dBnj71hyff — mia ⭒ she/her (@belairbbe) May 1, 2023

Jared Leto surprised everyone as he came in a Choupette suit. For the unversed, Choupette is Karl Lagerfield's cat.

Jared Leto with Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek at #MetGala pic.twitter.com/9nfs3QwpQ8 — ???? ? (@MorbyLeto) May 2, 2023

Jared Leto attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City pic.twitter.com/BEERWvEvaP — MET GALA COVERAGE 2023 (@celebfashionnnn) May 1, 2023

Karl Lagerfeld’s real cat, Choupette, didn’t make an appearance at this year’s #MetGala. But Jared Leto, in a Choupette costume, did. https://t.co/3Xv5AzhIDe pic.twitter.com/GVN67a8s1c — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2023

Pop sensation Rihanna showed off her baby bump in her all-white ensemble.

RIHANNA AND ROCKY AT THE MET GALA OMG pic.twitter.com/xCHSTX9JJ0 — ??????? (@gabgonebad) May 2, 2023

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q5OPdRCrSC — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a sheer corset dress with a dramatic drape and floral embroidery.

Miranada Kerr looks gorgeous in a white corset dress, as she poses for the paparazzi.

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in a black outfit.

Naomi Campbell wears a saree-inspired gown.

With fashion OTT and breath-taking outfits worn by celebs, the event saw some surprises and important announcements. Supermodel Karlie Kloss debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. She wore a black outfit with golden pearls.

Model Karlie Kloss receives congratulations while debuting a baby bump on the way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/H5T2103Y5w — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 1, 2023

Blackpink star Jennie looked no less than a Barbie doll in a silver and black outfit.

As one of Karl Lagerfeld’s last handpicked muses for the house of #Chanel, one of the buzziest first-time #MetGala attendees is undeniably #JennieKim of #Blackpink. Watch more from the star's debut here: pic.twitter.com/QU1tkdVX1M — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

For @KimKardashian, the 2023 #MetGala was all about feeling glamorous and having a good time. See more here: pic.twitter.com/dmqQwyQ6Jo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie on her way to the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/i4PfOsB7yP — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

To celebrate the @metmuseum’s exhibit, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Anne Hathaway wore a Swarovski crystal-embellished dress by Versace and a coin necklace by Bulgari to the #MetGala. Learn more about the star’s look here: pic.twitter.com/XwmJqHnmog — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner turned heads on the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner pose at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/VCS63vsUTR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Kim Kardashian is doing amazing at the #MetGala, sweetie. pic.twitter.com/6r8vuIAZXT — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2023

Kim Kardashian and North West on their way to the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VnZI9XYL8V — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 1, 2023