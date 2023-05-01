Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine. She has time and again proved her mettle as an actor in Indian cinema and is all set to make her debut on the red carpet of the Met Gala, dubbed as one of the most prestigious and larger-than-life fashion extravaganza. The actor is gearing up for the star-studded night. Not just her fans, the entire fraternity is waiting with bated breath to see Alia's couture for Met Gala.

Needless to say, Alia has made heads turn with her fitness after giving birth to Raha in November 2022. Spotted outside, gym, yoga and pilates classes, the actress has inspired many newly minted moms and India wants to know how she shed these "extra kilos".

Alia is no different and said that even her weight loss was discussed on social media and people assumed she had lost her weight unnaturally.

Ahead of making a splash on the red carpet, the actress spoke to Vouge India about her journey post-motherhood, her career and how she lost her post-pregnancy weight.

Excerpts from the Vouge India interview

Speaking to Vogue India, Alia said, "My job is a visual medium so I do need to present myself in a certain way, sometimes also for continuity. Even so, I wasn't hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha. I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally but the truth is that I can't even get my wisdom tooth extracted at the moment since I'm breastfeeding and can't be given anaesthesia. Many folks are under the impression that individuals who work in the visual medium do unnatural things to their bodies to get back in shape post-delivery. That's why I felt like it was important to document parts of my fitness journey on Instagram. I didn't put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that."

Alia on her obsession with pregnancy weight

"And I'm still not back to my pre-pregnancy weight. I'm almost there; just a kilogram away. But I did everything naturally, both during and post-pregnancy. I started going on 15-minute walks and doing breathing exercises as it improves blood flow. I avoided checking my weight every day like many people do when they work out religiously. I would step on the scale maybe once in two weeks. You need to be consistent and let change happen at its own pace. My mother-in-law even made me those gond ke laddus that I ate for six weeks. People need to understand that putting on weight during pregnancy is not a result of eating too much; it's because you're making life inside you and that life needs that extra weight. It has to be in sync with your BMI, of course, and you should consult a professional if you have questions but you're supposed to put on a certain amount of weight. It's completely okay," added the actor.

Alia Bhatt to turn muse for fashion designer Prabal Gurung

Ahead of the grand exquisite night, the actress's team shared a BTS picture of the Alia with the celebrated fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Dressed in a black ensemble featuring a black dress and a coat with fur on the rim of the sleeves, Alia looks graceful and how!

Accompanying her in the photograph is none other than designer of the hour, Prabal Gurung who looked his casual best in a denim shirt paired with a white tee and ripped and patched-up denim jeans.

Where and when can you watch Met Gala?

The Met Gala live stream will begin at 6:30 pm EST (May 2, 4:00 am IST). The official live stream of the red-carpet event will be available on Vogue's official website, YouTube channel and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles. The live stream will also be available on Glamour's website and across all their YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Professional front

On the work front, the actor is waiting for two releases — her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, and Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.