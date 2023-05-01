The clock is ticking, just a few hours from now, the biggest and largest fashion event is set to take place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. The fashion extravaganza is filled with glitz and glamour, wherein who's who from the Hollywood and Bollywood arena put their fashion foot forward. This time it's special as some of the stars will make their debut on the Met Gala red carpet.

Without further ado. Let's take a look at what to watch out for in this year's Met Gala, theme a complete list of celebs.

Some of the biggest stars will paint the town red on the red carpet

Several reports suggest Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink, Lily-Rose Depp, and more stars will attend. Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will also be in attendance.

BLACKPINK is a popular K-pop girl group that made its debut in 2016 that is making waves at the international music arena. Two popular K-pop idols from the band will be walking the red carpet at the fashion event. This will be Rose's second time at the Met Ball, while Jennie's red carpet debut.

Who will be hosting?

The Met Gala live stream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

The Met Gala is a fundraising benefit hosted for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is "in honour of Karl," in commemoration of the legendary designer who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85.

Guests can choose from Karl Lagerfeld's broad archives at Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, Balmain, Patou and his brand.

Where and when can you watch Met Gala?

The Met Gala live stream will begin at 6:30 pm EST (May 2, 4:00 am IST). The official live stream of the red-carpet event will be available on Vogue's official website, YouTube channel and Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles. The live stream will also be available on Glamour's website and across all their YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at an event

Ahead of Met Gala 2023, the biggest fashion event of the year, global star Priyanka Chopra stepped out with her husband Nick Jonas in New York. Some fans are of the view that the couple is heading for Met Gala night and will be seen on the red carpet.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded their comments thread with inquiries about the Met Gala event. One fan wrote, "Hope to see you as the most gorgeous & stylish copper on the Red carpet!!!," while another put forth a suggestion, "Can't wait for met tomorrow, they should do a getting ready video with Vogue maybe that is the surprise element."

