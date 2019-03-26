Seems like Rihanna just dropped a major hint about getting married, and fans are going crazy about it.

Rihanna was first spotted with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel in June 2017 and recently, the singer has been fueling speculations that there may be an engagement annoucement, and a baby is being expected too. It all began on Instagram when fans noticed that the 31-year-old beauty liked a video on Instagram that spoke about her future with her man.

The video which featured E! personality speaks about Rihanna and in that small snippet she predicted saying, "I see an engagement and I also see a baby probably." She added, "Not yet, 'cause she still wants to smoke a cigarette once in a while, but I definitely see an engagement and then baby in like, two years."

And it wasn't long until Rihanna's fans swarmed the comments section with posts such as: 'she liked, the baby is coming.'

And the news continued to spread on Twitter as well. Though the Umbrella singer hasn't officially commented on anything yet but the pair looked smitten when they were recently at the Laker's game last month.

However, news had spread that the pair had split from the Saudi Arabian businessman after one year. But they proved the rumours wrong as they were pictured together in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico the following month. Rihanna and Hassan first made headlines in June 2017 when they were pictured putting on a steamy display in a hot tub in Spain.