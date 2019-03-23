A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Rihanna is reportedly ready to become a mother. The Barbadian singer who is single after splitting from Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan Jameel is apparently ready to raise a child on her own.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Chris Brown's former girlfriend is even thinking of freezing her eggs so she can have children in the future. A source said: "Rihanna gets baby fever all the time but she is hesitant to start her family for a lot of reasons. She loves holding babies and playing with them and has always wanted to be a mom, but mostly bad timing and a busy schedule are standing in her way."

"She used to think she had to be married to have kids and there was a time when she was young that she thought Chris[Brown] was going to be the father to her kids," the insider added. "She realizes that even if things don't work out with Hassan, she can do it on her own if needed."

Rihanna is so determined to have her own children that she does not even want to hire a nanny. The source went on: "She knows that she is successful and strong enough to be a great single mom. Rihanna is looking forward to being a very hands-on mom too. She doesn't even want to hire a nanny."

However, the 31-year-old artist is planning to wait until she can "devote all her time to being a good parent. Since she is getting older, she has even thought about freezing her eggs too. She can't wait to be a mom."

Meanwhile, in 2018, during an interview with Vogue, Rihanna did share her concerns about turning 30. She told the publication: "Okay, so now that I'm 30, are there things I'm supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?!"

"I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny," she added.