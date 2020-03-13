Singer Rihanna teased her fans with hot snaps sporting brand new sheer bustier and stockings set by her Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection that is creating a storm on the internet. The singer-entrepreneur is currently ranked as the world's richest female musician, according to Forbes magazine.

Rihanna exclusively uses her surname 'Fenty' for business endeavors not related to her music career so not as to conflate the two. In her latest set of Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection photos, Rihanna poses in multiple positions sporting a matching sheer, crepe bustier, and stockings set with a pair of white-feathered heels.

The new Savage collection has been released to coincide with Women's History Month — also known as March. International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8th, with the official Savage x Fenty IG account paying tribute to Rihanna and the brand's ambassadors, Normani and Sydney Sweeney.

"#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth!" stated the Instagram post.

In 2018, Rihanna launched a lingerie brand named "Savage X Fenty". The line was born from Rihanna's vision creating an inclusive brand.

Products come in a variety of shades to match all skin tones and a range of sizes.

She showcased the brand at the New York Fashion Week in September 2018. The brand has been positively reviewed by the public for including plus-size models in their promotion, though some fans argued there were not enough plus sizes.

In January 2019, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, over the use of the Fenty name for commercial purposes. The lawsuit alleges Rihanna's cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, was damaged commercially by her father's company, Fenty Entertainment, through misrepresentation of his company being affiliated with her.

