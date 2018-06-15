America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has labelled the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal as 'militant religious outfits' in a recent document causing anger in India.

The move has not gone down well with the two organisations, who are now exploring legal options to have the tag removed. It is unclear if the right-wing organisations will approach the Central Government for assistance, forcing a dialogue with the US intelligence agency.

The CIA has also called the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and Jamiat Ulema-e Hind (Mahmood Madani) as nationalist groups while referring to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as a separatist group.

The saffron organisations, meanwhile, retaliated by claiming they were merely nationalist and cultural and in no way related to religious fanaticism or terrorist activities.

The information is found in CIA's World Factbook, available on their official website. It is an annual almanac-style publication with information collected by the agency on countries of the world. While it is developed primarily by the CIA, it also takes into account information from other governments.

It provides two to three-page summaries on all countries, which act as a guide for primarily US government and related firms, but is often referred to by students and non-government outfits as well.

Under the Modi government, right-wing nationalist groups have been gaining more prominence for all the wrong reasons, with little action taken against them. Notably, last year several groups protested against the release of the movie Padmavaat, causing violence and rioting all over Northern India.

Twitter reactions of the right-wing groups now labeled as militant religious outfits varied from anger and disapproval to even sarcasm and joy. The Congress, meanwhile, has questioned if the BJP would react against the organisations, while others praised the CIA stating they're calling out the truth.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra came under fire when an episode of her show 'Quantico' depicted a 'Hindu nationalist' attempting to blow up New York and frame Pakistan for the crime. While the actress apologised, ABC the parent company, defended both Chopra and the show.

Over the years, both organisations have come under increasing fire to attempting to force 'Hindutva'. The Bajrang Dal has on many occasions threatened to marry or punish couples seen in public on Valentines Day. Recently, an FIR was filed against the VHP when several members of the group removed a ticketing gate near the Taj Mahal in an attempt to access a temple.